AUGUSTA (WJBF) – An arrest has been made in a Richmond County murder case.

John Irving Daniels was arrested Tuesday, September 10th in the shooting death of John Jones on August 28th.

Police say it happened on Meadowlark Road.

Yesterday police were at a home on that street where they found a body in a shallow grave.

The coroner said they are still waiting to make a positive I-D on the body found.

Stay tuned to NewsChannel 6 for the latest on this developing story.