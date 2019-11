ALLENDALE, S.C. (WJBF) — Authorities in Allendale, South Carolina made an arrest in an October armed robbery.

Ondrell Mays, 54, is charged with armed robbery.

Details are limited but officials say the charge stems from a reported armed robbery at Youmans Package Store on Gum Street in Allendale.

That incident happened on October 14.

Mays is currently being held at the Allendale County Detention Center.