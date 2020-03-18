Army Corps of Engineers restricts use of Savannah River campgrounds and day areas

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Army Corps of Engineers has restricted use of Savannah River campgrounds and day areas to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Effective immediately:

Visitor centers are closed to the public.

Campgrounds, parks, day-use areas, and other recreational areas scheduled to open later in the season will be closed until further notice. Full refunds for cancelled reservations will be given when possible.

Campers with reservations at Watsadler Campground and Twin Lakes Campground on Hartwell Lake who have already arrived or who arrive on March 18 will be allowed to remain through the end of their reservation. All future reservations will be canceled.

All existing reservations at Petersburg Campground on Thurmond Lake will be honored at this time.

Boat ramps remain open

All shoreline visits will be conducted by phone, email, or mail between dock owners and Army Corps personnel.

