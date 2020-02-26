Army Corps of Engineers develops high-water inundation map for the Augusta area

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The US Army Corps of Engineers has unveiled a new tool that you can use to keep you and your family safe. It’s an online, interactive inundation map.

It’s pretty simple to use. The map is an estimate of what water levels may be. The map is based on historical data. It’s not in live time but developers are working on that.

The map shows areas in the CSRA that are likely to have water outside the river’s channel at different flow levels. You can see how levels range from 30,000 to 200,000 cubic feet per second.

A representative from the Corps, Billy Birdwell, explained, “It’s a safety precaution for the public. That way people have some idea as to what to expect at certain levels of the river flow. It’s not meant to be a way to warn people. It’s not meant to have any impact on property or anything such as that. It’s just an idea of what they might expect.”

Birdwell added, “We’re making an estimate of and basically a reasoned guess of where water is going to go. What it doesn’t tell is how deep that water would be. Whether it be an inch or two or two or three feet. That’s not indicated at all.”

To check out the map, click or tap here.