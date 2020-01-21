Armed robbery at Burke County Family Dollar, suspect on the loose

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Around 8:42 P.M. deputies were dispatched to the Family Dollar on the 600 block of Charles Perry Avenue in reference to an armed robbery.

The suspect shot at the clerk and grazed her. She is expected to be okay,

The suspect is a black male. He is 5’6″, slim build, and is wearing all black. He was last seen fleeing the area on foot.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office along with the Sardis Police Department are working together on the investigation.

If you have any information, please contact the BCSO at 706-554-2133.