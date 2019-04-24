Area shoppers to get rewards to buy locally

Local businesses and shoppers will soon have an incentive for local shopping.

The Freshwater Coast Local Buy Reward Program will include a punch card for participants. After 10 punches on the reward card, shoppers will receive a 10 percent discount on a single purchase at participating businesses.

Interested persons can stop by the McCormick Chamber of Commerce to sign up to participate. The card will be used beginning in late May in the Freshwater Coast region of Abbeville, McCormick and southern Anderson counties.

“The program is free for participating businesses,” said Wilder Ferreira, director of the Freshwater Coast Center for Rural Development. “The goal is to increase sales of small businesses by giving an incentive for residents to shop locally.”

This story first appeared in The McCormick Messenger.