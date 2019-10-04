Area lawmakers looking for answers from Corps

Local federal lawmakers are demanding answers from the Corp of engineers when it comes to lock and dam.

They have sent off an independent engineering review of the Corps preferred option to replace Lock and Dam with rock fish ladder.

The independent review saying this could actually hurt the fish.

Lawmakers from both Georgia and South Carolina have sent a letter to the Corp demanding an immediate response for a different approach.

“”Look at Lock and Dam maintaining it and look at an option for the passage of the fish in a more targeted system as the peer report suggested and we have heard nothing and we did say there’s a sense of urgency here,” said Congressman Rick Allen.

Allen says if the Corps will not follow the law and provide a project that protects the upstream pool then one answer will be to take it to court.