Area homeless shelters making adjustments amid coronavirus outbreak

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The coronavirus outbreak takes a lot of resources for the average family and that means people without them have a greater need. Local homeless shelters are thus working through social distancing requirements, making changes.

A lot of the places serving the CSRA’s population in need find themselves making adjustments daily and even hourly as things change rapidly. But because the homeless must still eat and sleep, basic necessities we all need, they are making due and realizing they need help too.

“We don’t really have the option of telling the homeless we can only take 10 people in,” said Major Douglas McClure, Salvation Army Area Commander, Senior Kroc Officer.

You may be able to practice social distancing to avoid coronavirus, but for the people who depend on a community homeless shelter, that is typically filled with large numbers, that’s out of the question.

“The Salvation Army operates one of the largest shelters in the CSRA and right now we can have a bed capacity of up to 100 to 120 people,” Major McClure told NewsChannel 6.

If you do the math, that’s 10 times the number of folks the government is reporting people need to come in contact with. But, McClure said they are adjusting by stepping up cleaning rituals both outside and inside the shelter where people sleep.

He added, “We’ve now gone to what’s called a head-to-toe sleeping arrangement, which means two people are not sleeping head to head. They are sleeping with their head to somebody else’s feet, which increases the amount of distance from where you can possible spread the disease at.”

Garden City Rescue Mission Executive Director Patrick Feistel also shared how they are shifting gears.

“People bring monetary donations, so we’re not getting any donations right now. The food donations that we would normally get are not coming,” he said.

For Garden City Rescue Mission it’s the helping hand they are in need of now. Volunteers have stopped coming, many of them were the elderly and thus at the highest risk. In sleeping areas, Feistel said they have shifted beds to give people more space. And they have ramped up cleaning too, offering more hand sanitzer throughout the building and especially in dining areas.

And while most places of worship are canceling public gatherings and moving services online, the mission continues in the chapel because Feistel said it’s not a public place, it’s home.

He added, “We’re going to hold services still everyday for the men and we’re going to ride this out with everybody.”

There are plenty of ways that you can help shelters such as Garden City Rescue Mission and The Salvation Army’s Center of Hope serve others.

To donate to The Salvation Army, click here.

To donate to Garden City Rescue Mission, click here.

To donate to Golden Harvest Food Bank during the COVID-19 crisis, click here. The organization’s Facebook fundraiser is here.

