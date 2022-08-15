AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) — Eight-year-old Arbrie Anthony’s father Arthur Anthony said he can breathe a little easier today after two people arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of his little girl remain behind bars.

Destiny Rich and Michael Freeman were denied bond last Wednesday in connection with the January 8th drive by shooting at the Dogwood Terrace Apartments.

“It’s a sigh of relief to see that no matter what role or what part you played in it, they’re not playing. They’re not giving anyone bond,” Anthony said.

In April, the district attorney’s office presented a 25-count indictment to the grand jury for several members of LOE, the Loyalty Over Everything gang in connection with the shooting.

Anthony said the indictment and bond denial send a clear message to people involved in violent crime.

“It shows them that we’re not playing. You’re going to suffer the consequences for the actions that you’re making,” Anthony said.

Anthony said it gives him some peace and hope that his daughter will get justice.

“I’m able to sleep a little better to know that my baby is not going to go in vain.”