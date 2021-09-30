Aquatics Center to reopen after major mechanical work

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – The Augusta Aquatics Center is ready to make a splash again.

The now 22-year-old facility has been closed for a month due to major mechanical issues requiring the replacement of pumps and other systems.

Thursday, city officials were invited to check out out the repair work, as the center is scheduled to re-open on Friday.

“We’re excited about the opportunity to get our citizens back into our facility. They’ve been chomping at the bit and we’ve been equally as anxious to get them back into our facility. So we we’re looking forward to a better season for the remainder of this year. We’re going to offer some discounts,” said Recreation and Parks Director Maurice McDowell.

The work ran about $350,000 and includes replacing the center’s roof.

Sales tax dollars covered the costs.