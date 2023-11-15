AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – This year’s Augusta Christmas Parade is looking for applicants to take part in the event.

The Ronald McDonald House Charity of Augusta is asking for those wanting to enter a float in the 2023 parade to apply.

You can apply HERE or contact the Ronald McDonald House of Augusta at 706-724-5901

All proceeds from the parade benefit the families of critically ill children who are staying at the Ronald McDonald House during the holiday season.

And this year, the parade will be taking a new route.

The Downtown Development Authority tells NewsChannel 6 that the parade will move from Broad Street to Greene and Telfair Streets due to construction projects on Broad. It will start at 10th and Greene Streets, take a right on 7th, then a right on Telfair before ending at Telfair and 10th. The prime viewing spot appears to be on 7th near the Woodrow Wilson House. Information on street and lane closures will be announced at a later date.

You can find more info on the new route HERE.