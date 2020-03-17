Appling resident, Cole Phail to paint James Brown Mural

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Greater Augusta Arts Council has announced the winner of the James Brown Mural competition.

After thousands of votes, Cole Phail of Appling was announced as the winner of the James Brown Mural competition for his piece “The Spirit of Funk”.

The Greater Augusta Arts Council released the following statement with more information on the piece,

Phail used a variety of art styles including realism, graphic, and impressionistic and packed his imagery with the lyrics of James Brown’s greatest hits and his various nicknames and titles. He said he wanted the viewer to experience everything that made James Brown a legend and to discover something new every time they pass by the mural. The dominant image is of Brown wearing a colorful cape from the unforgettable, one-of-a-kind routine he made famous early in his career while the crowning graphic around his head contains his iconic catchphrase, “I Feel Good” and is the theme for this mural. The stained glass graphics behind the young James Brown represents how he got his start in a gospel quartet and later earned him the title The Godfather of Soul and Soul Brother #1.

The mural was funded by a grant from the Augusta Convention and Visitor’s Bureau and a 25% matching fund component from the City of Augusta.

