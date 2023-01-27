APPLING, Ga. (WJBF) – It was a big day at Lake Crossing Health Center as they celebrated resident Ms. Mae Leverett’s 105th birthday.

Family, friends, and staff helped Ms. Mae celebrate in style. They rolled out the red carpet for her, and got her a limo to take her to a special lunch at Rhinehart’s in Augusta.

Over the years Ms. Mae has affected many lives so it was no surprise that so many people came out to wish her a happy birthday.

“She is one sweet person, she is the mother of our church, she goes to Mulberry CME Church in Lincolnton, Georgia and she’s a faithful member when she gets the chance to be there and everyone at Mulberry loves her to death and that’s why we’re here today to celebrate 105 years old. It is a blessing,” said Cousin Harry Elam.

“It’s a good day, a hundred and five years old, that’s a lot of history man, and then she’s a good person, always looked out for everybody, good cook, and just a good person,” said Cousin Clarence Thompkins.

“It’s an honor, it’s a blessing to see someone live in my family that long,” said Cousin, Kimberly Ferguson.

Last year when we covered Mae’s 104th birthday she gave us the secret to a long life, so we checked back in with her family to see if she was keeping up with her nightly tradition.

The last time I was here she told me that she has Hershey’s Kisses each night before bed. Is she still doing that?

“She’s still doing that. Three each night before bed time,” said Ferguson.

Mae Leverett’s 105th birthday was a special one, and everyone in attendance is thankful for everything that she’s done over the years.

“Happy birthday big Mary Leverett and I wish you many more. I hope I make it to a hundred and five,” said Thompkins.

“She’s the queen of the day and we love her so very much everyone, enjoy the party that we’re going to have for Ms. Leverett and just enjoy yourself and thank God for her,” said Elam.

The folks at Lake Crossing Health Center also wanted to give a shout out to Celebrity Limo Service for donating their services to the birthday girl.