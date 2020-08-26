Appears courts, not commission, will decide Valor Station

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) Augusta commissioners did make their feelings known about Valor Station both for and against however commissioners did not approve or deny the rezoning so the door is still open for Valor Station to go back before commissioners, or a judge.

The Green Meadow’s neighborhood has spent years fighting the rezoning to create a rehab facility adjacent to their neighborhood, but the fight isn’t over yet when it comes to Valor Station.

“I would like for the neighborhood and Valor Station to come to an understanding between the two of them,” said Commissioner John Clarke.

Last week commissioners failed to decide the fate of Valor Station when neither the approval of the rezoning for it or the deny got the needed six votes, but commissioners saying the effort to get approval has been out of line.

To try and bully this commission and the citizens of Green Meadows to get this done They have resorted to personal attacks on folks smear campaigns against elected officials,” said Commissioner Sammie Sias.

Because Commissioners took no official action, the Hale Foundation still have more than a month to come back to commissioners to try and get approval

“We’ve got to move on from that I don’t believe going back to them and putting the commissioners putting the public and the Green Meadows neighborhood all through that again would result in any different vote,” said Jim Trotter, the attorney for Valor Station.

“Sometimes the courts have to step in when you can’t come to some kind of reasonable decision, said Commissioner John Clarke.

Now lawyers for Valor Station have put city leaders on notice that not approving the rezoning constitutes an inverse condemnation and is a violation of the Georgia constitution they also say not approving the rezoning violates the ADA act as well as the Federal Fair Housing Act in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6