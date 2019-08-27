APEX program reaches Burke County schools

“Half of adult mental health problems begin before age 14,” according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Association.

It’s something that Burke County is trying to get a handle on with their first ever APEX program in schools.

It all begins at the Community Service Board of Middle Georgia, where APEX teachers get ready for the rest of their day.

APEX Program Manager, Connie Smith, says, “APEX is our school-based behavioral health program, where we provide individual and behavioral health therapy in the school.”

We’re seeing kids battle with their mental health at a younger age, but for the first year ever, the Burke County school system is tackling this issue during school hours.

“Our therapists see kids in a confidential location. They normally just get called to the office like they normally do, so other kids in the school don’t know that these kids are receiving apex services,” says Smith.

APEX Therapist, Shelby Somers, says, “that way our students aren’t missing their math class or their science class or their english. Instead, they are getting pulled out maybe during P.E. or band.”

To make sure these therapists practices are effective, they stay in communication with the teachers and counselors on the students progress.

“We do offer our services to be at I.E.P. meetings or 5-0-4 meetings, as well as any general faculty meetings. So, while we are there for the students, we also work very closely with the families,” says Somers.

This new service helps cut down on absences and allows parents to have a more regimented schedule.

“We do play therapy. We have DBT. We do cognitive behavioral therapy. We do informational sessions with kids,” says Smith.

The APEX team says this is not just important for a healthier living, but also for society to be more understanding of what mental health issues really are.

“We were recently at the middle school for the open house, and a lot of parents when they hear behavioral health kind of take a step back and think ‘well my kids not crazy.’ So, we kind of want people to understand that behavioral health isn’t about being crazy. Behavioral health is just making sure your general well being is cared for.”

If you would like your child to be a part of the APEX program, you can reach out to the Community Service Board of Middle Georgia, or even a local Burke County school counselor.