AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County fire fighters are investigating an apartment fire at Forest Hills Racquet Club.

A fire broke out on the second floor in the bedroom. Everyone was able to evacuate, including the pets. No other buildings or dwellings were affected.

The property managers have set the family up with a place to stay for the time being. The cause of the fire is being investigated.

