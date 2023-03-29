EVANS, Ga (WJBF)- Most people think of major congestion on Washington Road during Masters Week, but with the Augusta National Women’s Amateur starting Wednesday, traffic might look a little different than what we’re used to.

There isn’t as much heavy traffic for ANWA as there is for the Masters. That is because only a fraction of the number of golf patrons that attend the Masters Tournament each year go to the ANWA tournament. That’s good news for people living in Columbia County, at least in terms of traffic.

No patrons are allowed to park on the Champions Retreat grounds. They all have to find other parking and take a shuttle in.

“The gates don’t open until 7:30 at the golf course. So I imagine that’s about the time they will start the shuttles, between 7 and 7:30. So some of the traffic will already be there or done,” said Randy Prickett, Traffic Operations Manager for Columbia County.

This is also good news for parents of kids attending Greenbrier Elementary, Middle, and High schools, located just outside of the gates of Champions Retreat.

“I think where you’ll see a little bit of conflict will be in the afternoon when school is let out. Especially at the elementary school, possibly the middle school, where you have more parents that pick the children up,” explained Prickett.

Parking is available at Grace Baptist Church on Hardy McManus Road on a first-come, first-serve basis. Shuttles are only available at Grace Baptist, so some people may have to park and walk to catch a shuttle.

Gates at Champions Retreat open at 7:30 a.m., and the first round of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur Tournament begins at 7:45 a.m.

