Antonio Burden voted new fire chief by Augusta Board of Commissioners

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Augusta Board of Commissioners voted Tuesday to hire Antonio Burden as Augusta Fire Department’s new Fire Chief.

The vote was 6-3, with Sean Frantom sitting the vote out.

Augusta’s fire chief search has had its flaws since the get go. It resulted in a successful media outlet lawsuit now the official calling for a search do over.

Burden was one of those interviewed, even though e-mails show the city’s search firm did not list him as a candidate and it was city administrator Odie Donald who stepped in, adding Burden’s name for consideration.

This is a developing story…