APPLING, Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County Health Department is reporting another rabid raccoon found near a residence in the Cottonwood subdivision off of Dozier Road in Appling.

According to the health department, the raccoon was captured by the Columbia County Animal Services and was sent to the Georgia Public Health Laboratory in Decatur for testing.

GPHL confirmed that the raccoon was positive for rabies.

This is the fourth rabid raccoon case in Columbia County within a month:

The Columbia County Health Department Environmental Health Section recommends the following:

Make sure your dogs and cats are currently vaccinated against rabies.

Do not let your pets roam free. They are more likely to have contact with a rabid wild animal.

Avoid feeding your animals outside. This draws stray and wild animals to your doorstep.

Teach your children not to approach wild animals and animals they don’t know.

The Columbia County Health Department Environmental Health Section is asking all residents to make sure pets are vaccinated against rabies and to avoid all contact with wild animals.

In addition, report any contact of humans and domestic animals with wild animals to Columbia County Health Department Environmental Health Section office at 706-868-3330 or Columbia County Animal Services at 706-541-4077.