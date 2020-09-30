Another petition urges Columbia County school leaders to keep hybrid schedule

Parents launch a new petition in support of the way students are already learning in Columbia County.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – There is another Change.org petition surrounding how students learn in Columbia County. This time it urges leaders to keep the hybrid schedule.

The author of the petition calls for the current A-B model to stay in place through spring. It states that it is reckless for the county to consider the full time petition currently circulating and while normalcy is important, it should not be at the expense of health or safety.

One parent who signed on to the petition said she does not want her high school daughter to have full classrooms yet and the hybrid model helps keep students spaced properly.

“To me, I just think it would be a breeding ground and irresponsible in the middle of a pandemic to have that many students put into such a tiny space,” said Columbia County parent Apryl Guzman.

We spoke with Superintendent Sandra Carraway Tuesday about the previous petition and she told us the the matter would be discussed at the next school board meeting October 13.