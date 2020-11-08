Annual Lupus Walk gets people moving after pandemic changes date

Annual South Carolina Lupus Walk takes off after pandemic postponed May date.

AIKEN, SC (WJBF) – People across the CSRA laced up their gym shoes to help fight lupus.

South Carolina’s Lupus Walk, put on by the non-profit organization Crowning Lupus, took place Saturday virtually. While May is typically Lupus Awareness Month, organizer Jade Nealious moved it to November due to the the pandemic.

Lupus is a chronic, autoimmune disease impacting the skin, joints and other organs in the body.

Nealious said Crowning Lupus is still taking donations for annual scholarships and programs. Find out more information here.

Those programs include:

J.E.N. Scholarship Program (scholarships)

Impact Health Program (hotel treatment stays, grocery, medication, etc.)

Warrior Program (extra spending cash for solely the survivor)

Family Program (donations towards family expense such as a water bill, electricity Bill)

2020 Top Corporate Sponsors:

Nu Psi Zeta Military Sorority Inc. The Nealious Family

2020 Corporate Sponsors:

Centerra – Savannah River SiteSavannah River Remediation (SRR)Aiken Regional HospitalSavannah River Nuclear Solutions (SRNS)

2020 Team Names:

Kappa Upsilon Omega Chapter of AKASRNS Aspiring Mid-Career Professionals (AMP)