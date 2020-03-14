Annual Kidney Walk headed to May Park

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — March is Kidney Awareness Month and you may have no idea how important your kidneys really are. They filter 200 liters of blood a day, help regulate blood pressure and direct red blood cell production. But 1 in 3 Americans are at risk for kidney disease, but now you can help.

The fourth annual Kidney Walk is headed to the Garden City. The event will take place on Tuesday, March 24 at 9 a.m. at May Park.

We’re told it’s free and open to the public.

Teleah Wright joined weekend Good Morning Augusta anchor Shawn Cabbagestalk to share more details about the event.