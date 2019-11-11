Annual fire hydrant flushing to start in Blackville, South Carolina

BLACKVILLE, S.C. (WJBF) — The Town of Blackville’s Water Department will start annual hydrant flushing soon.

The flushing will start Monday, November 11 and end Saturday, November 16 and will take place daily during the hours of 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

You’re asked to check your water for discoloration before use.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause you,” officials said in a social post.

If you have any questions, call 803-284-2444 or the Public Works Director, Earthel Walker at 803-300-5133.