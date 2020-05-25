Annual Broad St. Memorial Day Ceremony goes virtual

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The annual Memorial Day Ceremony on Broad St. is cancelled. The Augusta Chapter’s Military Order of World Wars (MOWW) created a video for people to still honor it.

A street that would normally be filled this morning with military members, people around town, and city leaders is quiet today.

A video is now the only way to celebrate.

You’ll hear from people like Representative Rick Allen, Mayor Hardie Davis, and the Post Commander at Fort Gordon.

They are talking about memories with soldiers who passed and buildings that are named after some of those soldiers.

Former National Commander, MOWW, David Titus, says, “on Memorial Day, we remember those who gave their lives, and it’s very, very important for the families, and for military personnel to remember those who did lose their lives, and protecting our country.”

Even though people around the CSRA will not be gathering in person, Titus says it is still important to remember the lives lost for our freedom.

“When we have a challenge, that’s the pandemic, we respond to it. And technologically, we have such wonderful communication channels that are available to us and services and software that are available.”

If you would like to see the video you can CLICK HERE to go to the MOWW Facebook page. It will also be on Fort Gordon’s Facebook page, as well as YouTube.



