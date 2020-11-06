Annual Augusta Christmas parade canceled

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Downtown Augusta won’t be so quite bright and merry this year thanks to COVID-19.
The annual Augusta Christmas parade has been canceled. There is a plan to continue on with the light up spectacular and fireworks in a virtual format. Newschannel 6 confirming the information a short time ago after confirmation from sources within city government and a spokesperson for the Ronald McDonald House.
