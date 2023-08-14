AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Arts in the Heart of Augusta Festival is September 15 – 17 in downtown Augusta.

With over 100,000 attendees, the festival has become the must-see, must-hear, must-dine festival.

There will be over 130 Fine Arts and Crafts artists and five stages of non-stop entertainment with everything from hip hop to jazz to rock.

The Global Stage featured performances include a diverse selection of cultural music and dance.

New performances for 2023 include:

Comedian Mario Tory

Ryan Abel and Friends present Georgia Rock and Roll

Wayne Hoey Big Band featuring Russell Joel Brown

Joe Stevenson presents Southeastern Songwriters with John Krueger, Shaun Piazzaz and Andy Colbert

The global food village will tempt lovers of great international food with 19 authentic cuisine booths.

Cultural favorites India, Philippines, Trinidad, Ireland, Samoa are some of the returning crowd favorites, plus Germany returns for the first time in several years.

The large Family Area is packed with interactive children’s activities, street performers, public art, and a Young Artists Market.

Artzilla returns with local artists painting live all weekend on the Augusta Common, and this year the new Authors Lounge will feature Georgia authors and book signings including Best-selling author Olivia Gaines, and award-winning poets ET Milligan and Linda Lee Harper.

Advanced Festival badges are $12 per person and available online and at select locations.

A limited number of advanced discount badges are also available in at the following locations in Augusta:

Richmond County Tag Offices

Tax Commission Office

Sacred heart Cultural Center Gift Shop

Augusta and Co.

Addresses and hours of operation provided on the Festival website.

Children 10 and under are admitted to the festival free. Badges are $15 per person starting Sept. 15th both online and at the Festival entrance gates.

Printed online tickets can be exchanged at the Festival gates for a collectible Festival Badge.

Pets, guns and coolers are not allowed in the Festival.

Lawn chairs are welcomed. Arts in the Heart of Augusta is a rain or shine event.

Arts in the Heart of Augusta Festival was named the Best Festival by the Southeast Tourism Society in 2020 and “Best for 2023” Festival (ranked 52nd in the country) by Sunshine Artist.

For more information, stage schedules visit artsintheheartofaugusta.com.