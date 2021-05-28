Anime on My Mind event to debut in downtown Augusta

AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – A new art exhibit is coming to the Garden City.

The 600 Broad Gallery is hosting “Anime On My Mind,” an event featuring local artists and highlighting anime-themed work.

“The artworks that I’ve receive, so far, we’ve got digital art, some Ceramic pieces, 3D pieces…I’m doing watercolor pieces, some acrylic. So, it’s going to be all over the place,” said artist Heather Rene Dunway.

“It’s going to be lots of fun. It’s going to be something new and exciting,” said artist Camille Carter.

Artists who had been forced to stay home during the pandemic are excited to come back out and show off their work.

“It is exciting for me. 2020 I spent a lot of time at home working on artwork and now I’m finally able to showcase it. So, for me personally, I get to see a lot of my art friends, meet a lot of the newcomers…a lot of people have moved into Augusta these past few years and they’re starting to come out to these art shows. It’s been really fun to connect to other artists,” said Dunway.

We sat down with one artist to get a better idea of what to expect from the event.

“Hello. I am working on my ‘Naruto’ piece. This piece is going to be called, “A Tree in a Storm.” I do a lot of meditating and I love watching ‘Naruto’, so I think it goes well together. This is acrylic paint. It dies fairly fast. This is the first time I’ve done anything this big. So, lots and lots of layers…lots and lots of blending. It’s definitely different from oil paints where you can layer on and it’s still kind of wet. So, I just go to let things dry and wait on little pieces at a time,” said Carter.

“How does it make you feel that this event is happening and it’s where it’s an art show and it’s exclusively anime art?”

“I’m excited. I feel like this is something very new and something a lot of people can get introduced to,” said Carter.

“If you’re looking for a fun, family event this is definitely going to be entertaining and we’re going to have a lot of cosplayers and just a lot of fans of anime. If you’re a fan of art, we’re going to have a lot of interesting art, illustrative pieces…I think it’s going to be a really fun experience,” said Dunway.

The event runs from May 31st through June 28th, with a reception being held on June 4th from 7:00 to 9:00pm.

