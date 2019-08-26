Animal cruelty trial scheduled to begin

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – An Augusta woman’s trial is scheduled to begin August 26.

Stephanie Bowles is facing at least 20 animal cruelty charges.

About a year ago, police were tipped off by her neighbor about alleged acts of animal cruelty.

When police went to Bowles’ home on Adlen Drive, they say they found 18 dogs inside. Six of them were dead.

The others had no food and little water.

Deputies say the home had a strong, foul odor and no power.

At the time of Bowles’ arrest, an unidentified neighbor said, “She’s got a lot of dogs over there and she’s trying to say she’s a trainer, I know better. She don’t train dogs. She yells and screams at them.”

“You cannot have a bunch of dogs in one home. You just can’t do it and the reason I frown on it because what if my house caught on fire? How am I going to get that many dogs out at one time,” questioned Nancy Kay with Southern Souls Rescue.

Bowles’ jury trial is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. August 26 at the Augusta Judicial Center.