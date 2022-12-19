AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Salvation Army of Augusta gave plenty of kids in the area a Merry Christmas.

Their Angel Tree Distribution Day saw over 500 families get help for the holiday season with toys, stocking stuffers, and more.

“We are compelled by our mission to meet human need in Jesus’ name without discrimination and so we do that with that in mind, that’s why we do this to help out in that way,” said Major Jonathan Raymer, the Area Commander for the Salvation Army in Augusta.

With 5,000 items being given to over eleven hundred kids, plenty of volunteers showed up from around the community to make sure that everything got handled.

“It’s amazing. What God does and how he brings together this amazing community to be able to serve those in need, that’s one of the things I love about Augusta, how we all step up to help one another,” said Raymer.

All the toys and gifts that were given out came from the community.

“People have gone and grabbed a tag off the Angel Tree or have gotten it from their work or their church and shopped for these children,” said Raymer.

The Angel Tree Distribution Day was a success and they’re thankful for everyone that made it possible.

“We are grateful for all those volunteers, for all those donors who took time and their own money to help those in need,” said Raymer.