An Augusta high schooler hosts a district attorney forum

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A 17-year-old Augustan is urging people to get out and vote but he says it’s essential that people of all generations are informed. With a district attorney forum Thursday and Election Day just a few days away, the 17-year-old is hoping for the best.

William McClain said, “The government systems whether that’s local, state, or federal, will never leave our lives.”

McClain asked the tough questions for District Attorney Natalie Paine during the forum.

Full William McClain Youth Platform District Attorney Candidate Forum.

“She was the candidate that accepted the invite. Her challenger declined and it was to give the younger generation as well as American citizens and constituents of the Augusta Judicial Circuit the opportunity to hear her goals,” said McClain.

“We’re always looking at ways we can improve the system. One of the things that plagues governments everywhere in every aspect is you never have enough people to do what you need to do. Especially in a prosecutor’s office,” said Paine.

Paine’s challenger, Jared Williams, did not attend the forum due to campaign canvassing.

He said, “We’re proud of the work that we’ve done. We’ve been out in the community every day for over a year now and so it’s just good to see everything finally coming into fruition and we’ll know one way or another next Tuesday.”

At the forum, Paine discussed juvenile court issues, improvements for the DA’s office, and her plans for the future.

She explained, “The most effective way that we can help reduce crime and be effective in our communities is by asking the right questions of agencies that do have this responsibility. And holding people accountable if they’re falling short of those requirements.”

Williams said if he wins, he does plan to keep the CAVE Task Force, “Absolutely, but I would improve it and make sure we don’t have situations where we’re not serving the public.”

Paine added, “I would like to see CAVE get grant funding so we could dedicate more officers and prosecutors to that particular area because again it is a very specialized type of investigation as well as prosecution.”