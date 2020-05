AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The pastor of a church that held a tent revival at the Exchange Club Fairgrounds since May 22 told Richmond County deputies the church has not had a permit for the event since it started in the 1980s, according to an incident report.

The report also revealed the event violated Georgia’s social distancing rules. The pastor agreed to close the event without incident.

Revival services have been moved to the Trumpet In Zion Fellowship church on Lane Walker Boulevard.