An Augusta butcher says there’s no need to panic-buy meat

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Many people from all over the CSRA and the South come to Lanier’s Fresh Meat Market on Walton Way in downtown Augusta for delicacies. Recently, Wayne Lanier, the owner, has served a lot more customers than usual. And that’s because some are panic-buying. Lanier said no one needs to be worried about a meat shortage.

“Pretty much that thickness,” asked an employee at Lanier’s.

The customer responded, “That’s too thin.”

“Too thin? Okay, let me swap it,” said the worker.

For many years, the customer has always been right at Lanier’s.

“Thank you so much,” exclaimed a customer.

Wayne Lanier responded, “No thank you, thank you for your business.”

“Great steaks man, good prices,” said customer Johnny Bokknight.

Another customer, Heather Norcross said, “This is my first time at Lanier’s.”

“Don’t get scared. We don’t have toilet paper but we’re going to have all the meat you want,” said Wayne Lanier.

Only a certain amount of people are allowed in at a time to shop at Lanier’s. Every customer must put on gloves that an employee will give you. The wait in line takes about 20 minutes. The butcher shop is also being cleaned all the time.

At least two hours before they open every day, people line up, at a distance, at Lanier’s because right now, it’s hard to find the meat you want at grocery stores.

Norcross explained, “It has been really hard to find things besides ground beef at places like Kroger and Walmart so I’m just here today, just first off to try it out. And I’ve heard they have a really good stock of everything.”

“It’s good to see old customers and we’ve seen a lot of new ones come to meet me. We’ve had people drive from Charleston to shop here and everything else during this panic-shopping,” said Lanier.

There is no shortage of meat and you do not need to panic buy. Lanier said the chicken market recently crashed because of panic buying.

He continued, “Exports have a lot to do with our agriculture market. And when you’re not exporting a lot and all of it’s staying in the country and the supply builds, especially when people have gotten their freezers full and don’t have anywhere to put anything else, so it has a supply and demand effect on it. As I said, I think that the beef and pork will stabilize also.”

This is the first time in 10 years Lanier has seen meat prices so low and he said that’s because the supply is high. Employees at the butcher shop serve about 400 to 500 customers a day. Selling for a low price means he isn’t making a huge profit, but that doesn’t really matter to him.

He said, “I appreciate all those people that are working for me. My employees, most of them are young, strong and fearless. And they’ve been a great help taking care of the people.”

Usually, Lanier’s is open on Saturdays but this Saturday, April 11, they will be closed so people can enjoy time with their families this Easter weekend.