An Aiken County woman is wanted for questioning after two kids go missing

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Nancy Christina Kinman is wanted for questioning after two Aiken County children were taken from their bedroom Thursday night.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Nancy Christina Kinman or Matthew and Jerry Kinman please contact Aiken Department of Public Safety at 803-642-7620.
