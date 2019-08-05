Amphitheater naming goes to commission

Augusta,Ga (WJBF) They don’t have an Amphitheater, but Augusta Commissioners are looking at giving it a name.

City leaders will debate Tuesday, naming the proposed Amphitheater at Lake Olmstead Stadium for former Augusta Commissioners Andrew Jefferson and Grady Smith.

Jefferson and Smith died a month a part last fall.

“I think it would be a very good idea to do that because both of those individuals had been very meaningful to the community and it would be a very good way of honoring them,” said Commissioner Dennis Williams.

A committee recommended the re-naming last week however it will take the full commission to approve.