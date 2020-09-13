American Red Cross helping victims from Aiken fire

AIKEN, SC (WJBF) – The American Red Cross reports its volunteers are helping a family whose home caught fire Saturday.

The fire took place on Black Oak Drive in Aiken, damaging the home. The Red Cross reports two people are receiving financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging, other essentials and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.

You can help people affected by disasters and countless other crises by making a gift to American Red Cross Disaster Relief. Your gift enables the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from disasters big and small.People can donate by visiting redcross.org, calling 1-800-RED-CROSS, or texting the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.