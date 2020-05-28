American Journeyman closes downtown location, owner remains hopeful

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A rocky start for a business in downtown Augusta. American Journeyman opened the September before the COVID-19 outbreak and is now closing it’s doors. The retail store felt the impact of slow foot traffic and had to downsize.

The store is 3,700 square feet. The booth they moved to 144 square feet. The American Journeyman sign is getting taken down today (Thursday).

They’re focusing on online orders. They have a smaller booth located inside Southern Charm off Washington Rd.

Owner, Amanda Bryan, says she’s learning how to be flexible, use less material, and adapt to the challenges.

“Hey, this is something that I care about. I love our mission. I love our customers,” says Bryan, “and I am absolutely not giving up. We’re a veteran-owned business, and I think our customers expect and like that fighting spirit out of us, which is innate to who I am as a person.”

Bryan says she will continue to look for a space and hopes to find one when the time is right. Her products are all American made, making shipping throughout the country delay-free.