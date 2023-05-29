BAMBERG, S.C. (WJBF) – Make sure you tune into Good Morning Augusta Tuesday!
American Idol contestant from Bamberg, Warren Peay, will be joining the crew LIVE in the 6 AM hour.
We are so excited to welcome him to play some music and hang out on the red couch.
He made it into the top 8, and America has fallen in love with him.
We can’t wait to chat with him about his entire experience and where he heads off to next.
Warren Peay Timeline:
- 3/20/23 – Bamberg County man advances to Hollywood on American Idol
- 5/2/23 – Bamberg native makes Top 8 on American Idol, pastor helps embark on journey
- 5/6/23 – 2023 American Idol finalist and Bamberg native receives love from his hometown; ends run on show
- 5/8/23 – American Idol Top 8 finalist Warren Peay returned home to community celebration in Bamberg