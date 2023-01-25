AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – American Airlines will be adding flights to fly into Augusta Regional Airport in April.

According to American Airlines representatives, the airline will be adding additional frequencies and more seats for customers starting April 2nd.

Officials say the airline will be adding capacity from Austin (AUS), Boston (BOS), Charlotte (CLT), Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW), LaGuardia (LGA), Miami (MIA), Chicago O’Hare (ORD), Philadelphia (PHL), and Phoenix (PHX).

According to American Airlines, added flights will include: