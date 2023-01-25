AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – American Airlines will be adding flights to fly into Augusta Regional Airport in April.
According to American Airlines representatives, the airline will be adding additional frequencies and more seats for customers starting April 2nd.
Officials say the airline will be adding capacity from Austin (AUS), Boston (BOS), Charlotte (CLT), Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW), LaGuardia (LGA), Miami (MIA), Chicago O’Hare (ORD), Philadelphia (PHL), and Phoenix (PHX).
According to American Airlines, added flights will include:
- American will operate one daily round-trip flight from Austin (AUS) to AGS with an Embraer E175 on April 2, 6 and 10.
- One daily round-trip flight from Boston (BOS) to AGS will be added April 2, 3, 5, 6, 7, 9 and 10 on an Embraer E175.
- Additional round-trip frequencies will be added from Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) to AGS with a Boeing 737 aircraft operating twice daily April 2–5 and 8–9 and three times daily on April 6, 7 and 10.
- One daily round-trip flight from LaGuardia Airport (LGA) to AGS will be added April 2-10, with an additional second flight on April 6, 7, 9 and 10. Most of these flights will be operated on an Embraer E175.
- One daily round-trip flight from Miami International Airport (MIA) to AGS will be added April 2-10 on an Embraer E175, with an additional second flight on April 6, 7 and 10.
- One daily round-trip flight from Chicago O’Hare Airport (ORD) to AGS will be added April 2-10 on an Embraer E175, with an additional second flight on April 6, 7 and 10.
- One daily round-trip flight from Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) to AGS will be added April 2-10 on an Embraer E175, with an additional second flight April 5-7 and 9 -10.
- American will operate a Boeing 737 from Phoenix (PHX) to AGS on April 2, a round-trip flight between the airports on April 6 and a return flight to PHX on April 10.