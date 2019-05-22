Ambulance service proposals calls for subsidy

The city and Gold Cross are fighting for a deal on ambulance service.

After months of work, there are now two proposals on the table for the city to once-again contract with gold cross.

Both plans call for Gold Cross to turn over the ambulance zone provider designation to the city.

The city would also pay Gold Cross a subsidy of around 650-thousand dollars per year.

The subsidy is a sticking point, but not for everyone.

“I don’t think so I mean it could be 650 thousand it could be less it could be a gradual increase based on the number of years of the contract that’s not yet to be determined that’s why I was so frustrated with how the process was being handled because we weren’t having those negotiations,” said Mayor Pro-Tem Sean Frantom.

Under the proposals Gold Cross would agree to lower it’s transport fees from 21 hundred dollars to 11-hundred 50 dollars.

That’s the fee the city charges patients for its ambulances.