DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — Authorities in Dekalb County, Georgia, have issued an Amber Alert for a missing teenager.

Ta’Niyah King, 15, was last seen in the area of the 30th block of Winding Grove in Lithonia, wearing a white shirt, black jeans, a hot pink bonnet, and no shoes.

King is identified as a black female, standing at 5’4, weighing 90 pounds. Her hair is styled in braids.

Dana Dutley, 22, is identified as the suspect. Authorities say he may be traveling in a 2015 blue Chevrolet Malibu with a tag of CDI2646.

If you have any information, contact 911.