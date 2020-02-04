Alvin Hester formally indicted on charges in shooting death of Investigator Cecil Ridley

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Alvin Hester was formally indicted Tuesday on sixteen felony charges.
Hester’s charges are are:
- Malice Murder
- 2 Counts of Felony Murder
- 3 Counts of Aggravated Assault on a Peace Officer
- 4 Counts of Possession of Firearm During Commission of a Felony
- Obstruction of Emergency Medical Personnel
- Theft by Receiving Stolen Property
- Criminal Use of an Article with an Altered Identification Mark
- Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute
- Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute
- Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon
Hester shot Investigator Cecil Ridley in November 2019 at a convenience store on MLK Boulevard in Augusta. For more information please click here.