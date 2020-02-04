Alvin Hester formally indicted on charges in shooting death of Investigator Cecil Ridley

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA)- South Carolina lawmakers are looking at changing the curriculum for students. We’ve seen the progression of a bill that requires a financial literacy class and now lawmakers are working on a proposal to get students more aware of government and how it works.

The Constitution, Federalist Papers, and the Declaration of Independence are a few terms many of us are familiar with, but very few know what those documents state and mean. That’s why SC lawmakers are working on a proposal that makes sure those teachings are included in state curriculum at both at the k-12 and college levels.