Alvin Hester formally indicted on charges in shooting death of Investigator Cecil Ridley

Alvin Hester

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Alvin Hester was formally indicted Tuesday on sixteen felony charges.

Hester’s charges are are:

  • Malice Murder
  • 2 Counts of Felony Murder
  • 3 Counts of Aggravated Assault on a Peace Officer
  • 4 Counts of Possession of Firearm During Commission of a Felony
  • Obstruction of Emergency Medical Personnel
  • Theft by Receiving Stolen Property
  • Criminal Use of an Article with an Altered Identification Mark
  • Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute
  • Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute
  • Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon

Hester shot Investigator Cecil Ridley in November 2019 at a convenience store on MLK Boulevard in Augusta. For more information please click here.

