AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – It’s the season for being thankful and giving back. And what better way to kick off the holiday week than a feast for free?

The annual “Feed the Community” Event brings dozens of volunteers who graduated from T.W. Josey High School, thanks to the class of 1994. It started as a way to help those less fortunate, but over the years has grown into something the whole community can enjoy.

“It means so much to be able to give back to the community, and where I grew up at, where I went to school at, and just to pour back into all the community,” said 1994 grad Schwanna Johnson.

For the 13th year running, Josey’s Class of 1994 came back to their alma mater to give hundreds in the community a feast that wouldn’t cost them a penny.

“This year we were anticipating the rain, so I was kinda worried. The crowd has tripled, so I don’t know if it was the rain that brought them out, but we have been phenomenally swamped–and it’s been amazing,” said organizer Shonta Bradley.

But it wasn’t just the graduates from nearly 30 years ago. Other alumni also pitched in, and they say it’s the least they could do for the place that got them where they are.

“It means a lot. This is exactly the place where we all grew up, and learned how to be responsible adults. So we wanted to bring some of that back to the community, and show them that they did a good job for me, and I wanted to return the favor and do a good job for them. This is the community that helped raise me,” said 1990 grad Kenny Jones.

Current students also helped out, and volunteers say it’s a great way to get young people involved.

“Seeing the current students and offices–you know Mrs. Josey here, student council here, DECA here–it’s just a beautiful thing to see them giving back,” said 2000 grad Octavius Murray.

Bradley says it’s important that they get involved, because it teaches them the importance of contributing to their own community.

“Oh yeah, we love that. It gives them the opportunity to give back to their very own community, to show them that some are very fortunate–and it shows them all aspects of some people in need, and just being able to give and showing love to people in our community,” said Bradley.

The volunteers fed hundreds of people today, and everyone NewsChannel 6 spoke to says it’s a great way to start the holiday week.