EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – Rooted Coffeehouse and Alumni Cookie Dough have shared a space in the building since they opened in June. But, Alumni’s sales haven’t been able to keep up.

“We love Alumni and we love the Harpley’s, I mean they have been amazing to work with, we were super sad when they came to us with that,” said Heather Needles, the co-owner of Rooted Coffeehouse.

The cookie dough business closed on short notice back in November.

“That’s small business honestly. And I think you just kind of pivot and make a change, and we’re kind of working through that,” Needles said. “It gives us an opportunity to be creative and to curate something new and special for our community.”

Needles said her team contemplated bringing in another business to replace Alumni, but they decided the best thing to do was expand their menu and business, and fill up the whole space.

“We are going to add kind of an eatery piece to this location, and so we’ll be growing our menu with some grain bowls, salads, wraps, dear to our heart is some simple bone broth and some fresh juices,” she said. “So we’re just going to experiment and see what we come up with.”

Regulars at the location said they feel good about the changes.

“We love Rooted. It has been such a great addition to this community, so I’m thrilled that they’re expanding,” said Megan Miller. “I’m sorry for Alumni that it didn’t work out, but I’m thrilled that Rooted is having success here and that it’s going to be growing.”

Miller said she wants to see even more local businesses come to the plaza.

“Definitely more shops for clothing and accessories and things like that,” she said. “I would love to see some more restaurants, of course would be great. I would also love maybe like a day spa or something like that would be fun.”

Needles said the expanded business and new menu should be in by early 2024.