Allendale Town Hall now closed to the public

ALLENDALE, S.C. (WJBF) — Effective July 31, public access to Allendale, South Carolina’s Town Hall will be closed until further notice.

Officials say you can use the dropbox for your payments. Clerks are available to assist you at the door for any other concerns.

“Again, we apologize for the inconvenience, but the health and safety of our residents is our first and foremost concern,” Town Administrator Henry Youmans, Jr. said in a post on social media.

If you have any questions or concerns, contact Town Hall at (803) 584-4619.