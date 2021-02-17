Allendale School to temporarily move to fully-virtual learning; professional cleaning taking place

ALLENDALE COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — The Allendale County School District is planning to go fully-virtual from February 19-28.

The Superintendent is expected to have a meeting with school/district leadership Thursday morning to advise of the changes.

The move is due to a few cases in each of the schools and district office. “I have been studying our numbers all week and testing students and staff due to contact tracing,” Dr. Margaret Gilmore shared with NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk.

Parents can expect a phone blast message Thursday to inform them of the temporary changes.

Professional cleaning including decontamination and disinfecting will take place to help prevent the spread of COVID. That professional cleaning happens every 6 weeks.

The last one took place on Thursday, February 11, Dr. Gilmore added.