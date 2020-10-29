Allendale Police Department investigating possible string of crimes

ALLENDALE, S.C. (WJBF) — The Allendale Police Department is investigating a possible string of crimes in the area.

Authorities say just after 11 p.m. on Wednesday, October 28, officials to a shots fired call in the area of the 1500 Block of Water Street.

A 32-year-old man was found on the ground with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to his leg. He was transported to an area hospital by EMS. You’re asked to contact Captain Erin Ford at 803-584-2178 if you have information.

Three days before on Sunday, October 25 just before 11 p.m., Allendale Police responded to a shots fired call in the 300 block of Gum Street West. No injuries were reported.

The previous Saturday, October 24 just before 6 p.m., both the Allendale Police along with the Allendale County Sheriff Deputies, responded to the 800 block of Flat Street East where it was reported that a person inside the home was not responsive.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials are working to determine a cause of death, pending results of an autopsy.

About four hours later at around 10:15 p.m., officials responded to a shots fired call in the 800 block of Barton Road. Several shots were reported in the area but no injuries were reported, either.