Allendale pastor shares story of being diagnosed with breast cancer

ALLENDALE, S.C. (WJBF) — During the month of October, you’ll see pink ribbons and support for women with breast cancer. But for many, not much thought is given to men getting the disease.

Breast cancer in men is a rare disease. Less than 1% of all breast cancers occur in men. In 2020, about 2,620 men are expected to be diagnosed with the disease, and an estimated 520 men are expected to die from breast cancer. For men, the lifetime risk of being diagnosed with breast cancer is about 1 in 833, according to breastcancer.org.

53-year-old Apostle Charlie Jenkins is pastor of Renewed Faith International Ministries in Allendale, South Carolina. He was diagnosed in 2014, and have been cancer-free since 2015.

Jenkins joined weekend Good Morning Augusta anchor Shawn Cabbagestalk to share his story of survival.