ALLENDALE, S.C. (WJBF) — Allendale, South Carolina’s Administrator wants to hear from you.

Beginning Wednesday, January 29, from 3-5 p.m., officials will host a weekly event, Wednesdays with the Administrator.

We’re told the meetings will give residents the opportunity to address concerns and make suggestions and comments to help move Allendale Forward.

You’re asked to contact the Town Clerk at (803) 584-4619 to schedule an appointment.