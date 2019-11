ALLENDALE, S.C. (WJBF) — Several members of the Allendale Masonic Lodge #53 went to Allendale Elementary School Friday for Doughnuts for Dads.

The group enjoyed fresh doughnuts, coffee, and juice before classes began.

We’re told the men were a group of many who filled the gap for dads that couldn’t make it to the program.

Great job!