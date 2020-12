ALLENDALE, S.C. (WJBF) — An Allendale man is facing several charges including burglary.

Wednesday, December 2, police responded to the 800 block of Flat Street in reference to a burglary.

The victim told officials he was inside his home and someone broke into it and robbed him of several items including a cell phone.

Wallace Priester, 55, of Allendale was arrested Friday, December 4.

He’s facing several changes including burglary and kidnapping.

He’s in the Allendale County jail.